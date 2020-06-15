San Antonio

William Sessions, FBI Head Fired by President Clinton, Dies

Sessions was a career Justice Department attorney and federal judge until Reagan appointed him FBI director in 1987

William Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 90.

His daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton, said Sessions died of natural causes at his San Antonio home.

Sessions was a career Justice Department attorney and federal judge until Reagan appointed him FBI director in 1987.

Sessions implemented affirmative action policies in the white-dominated bureau, which placed him at odds with some veteran FBI officials.

Clinton eventually fired him in 1993, saying Sessions could "no longer effectively lead the bureau."

