Waco

Waco Municipal Court Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Waco Fire Department is disinfecting and sanitizing the entire facility

The Waco Municipal Court will be closed to in-person customers for at least two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the court, the Waco Fire Department is disinfecting and sanitizing the entire facility.

All court business can be conducted online or by using the dropbox outside the building during the 14-day closure.

This same procedure for conducting business was in effect when the court was closed during the shelter-in-place order.

