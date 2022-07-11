Uvalde County Sheriff to Testify Before Investigative Committee in Austin

The Uvalde County Sheriff is expected to testify before state lawmakers in Austin on Monday, July 11.

Ruben Nolasco initially refused to testify, but changed his mind after being given an official notice.

His testimony is part of the state's investigation into the police response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary. On Monday, the committee will meet to hear invited testimony from law enforcement authorities and other affected parties.

Because of the quasi-judicial nature of the committee's investigation, witnesses may be examined in executive session pursuant to House Rule 4, Section 12.

A preliminary report could be released in the coming weeks.