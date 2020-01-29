University of Texas at Austin

UT Austin Will Require Students to Prove Measles Vaccination

According to a report by KXAN, students at UT Austin will have to prove immunity to measles starting in the Fall 2020 semester

The University of Texas at Austin will require new students to prove they are immune to measles starting in Fall 2020.

According to a report by KXAN, students at UT will not be able to register for classes until the university has has received and processed documentation that proves a student has cleared all medical requirements.

This new immunization requirement does not include students enrolling in classes during Spring or Summer 2020, KXAN reports.

KXAN reports that the university worries that just one case of measles would create a health crisis among the 52,000 on campus.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 1,282 measles cases in the U.S. in 2019, which is 3.4 times higher than the number of cases reported in 2018.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that Texas had 22 measles cases last year.

University of Texas at Austin
