UT Austin Ties for Tenth in U.S. News' Annual Ranking of Top Public Schools

The University of Texas at Austin tied for tenth among the nation’s top public universities along with three other schools, according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings of colleges and universities.

UT tied with the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of California-Davis and the College of William and Mary for No. 10 among public schools.

Texas also climbed to No. 38 overall among the nation’s universities where it again tied with the same four universities.

UT was ranked No. 16 in Best Colleges for Veterans, No. 19 in Most Innovative Schools and No. 10 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs. UT cracked the top five with a No. 5 ranking in Best Business Programs.

Read more on the various U.S. News & World Report rankings for UT here and how they were determined here.

