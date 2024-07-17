UNT Dallas partners with Dallas ISD for first-ever paid teacher residency program

Five education seniors from UNT Dallas are getting a head start on their careers after being selected to participate in a pilot teacher residency program. Each of the five students will spend the year teaching Dallas ISD elementary students to get a jump on in-classroom experience.

UNT Dallas announced it was launching its first teacher residency program in partnership with its School of Education and the Dallas Independent School District.

The new partnership expands on their already-existing relationship by preparing college students for real-world scenarios and the workforce after graduation. It also helps Dallas ISD create a pipeline of future teachers by acting as a recruiting tool.

The students taking part in the residency program will teach multiple subjects in bilingual and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to students in grades K-2. Two teachers will work at Maple Lawn Elementary School in northwest Dallas, and three will work at Nancy J. Cochran Elementary School in western Oak Cliff.

“It is so exciting to be able to go into a classroom. Ultimately, I know that through this program, I will gain invaluable experience that will help me in my career,” said Valerie Castaneda, one of the program participants.

The UNT Dallas School of Education students start work on Aug. 1, during the beginning of professional development and preparation days for the new school year. Classes will begin on Aug. 12.

UNT Dallas said student teachers have historically been unpaid or underpaid, but the student teachers taking part in the pilot will be compensated up to $30,000 with complete benefits, including access to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas's 401(k) plan.

“I hope to leave the Dallas ISD Teacher Residency Program feeling more confident and prepared for my first year of solo teaching. I believe the best way to learn is through hands-on experience, so I am excited to finally be in the field, applying what I have learned in my classes,” said Kenedi Barbre, another of the five students in the program’s inaugural cohort.

The school district budgeted for this program through its Strategic Staffing Model.

Dallas ISD will also hold a job fair for aspiring and current teachers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Dr. L.G. Pinkston High School.