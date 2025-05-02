lottery

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants major change to Texas Lottery Commission

Governor Greg Abbott and Patrick called for a Texas Rangers investigation into the integrity of the state's lottery

By Vince Sims

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick posted a nearly 5-minute video to “X” once again at a store he visited in February, exposing what he says was a courier service for buying lottery tickets.

In February, a winning $83 million Texas Lotto jackpot ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Austin.

Governor Greg Abbott and Patrick called for a Texas Rangers investigation into the integrity of the state's lottery.

After Patrick's first visit, the lottery commission ended lottery courier services in Texas, taking their machines.

In his return visit, Patrick was not allowed to inspect the back room for lottery machines.

Patrick said changes must be made to the Texas Lottery.

"If they stay, if we have a lottery game, they need to close down the commission and turn it over to our department of Texas licensing, TDLR,” Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said. “We need to close down the commission and get it over there."

On Tuesday, the Texas Lottery Commission voted to adopt a new rule banning lottery courier services.  One service filed a lawsuit against the commission in an attempt to continue operations in the state.

In the month since the investigations were announced, debate over the lottery's future hangs in the balance, and ticket sales have dropped off.

