CARES Act

U.S. Department of Commerce Awards State of Texas $8 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance

The grant aims at supporting business development and job creation efforts in Texas

Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo has announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration is awarding $8 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to help the state of Texas prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"The Biden Administration is dedicated to creating new opportunities to put Americans back to work as we build back better from the pandemic," Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said. "These EDA investments will support business and job growth across Texas by facilitating aviation-related business investment in El Paso County and by providing critical infrastructure to attract new businesses and healthcare facilities in Prosper."

"The Economic Development Administration is committed to supporting communities across the nation recover from the coronavirus pandemic,"

According to Michele Chang, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy, these EDA investments will help to grow businesses and create hundreds of jobs.

"I thank the Economic Development Administration for supporting our small businesses and local communities through these grants that will attract new businesses and create jobs," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Even during challenging times, Texas has continued to lead and grow, both on the national and international stages. These investments in our El Paso County and Prosper communities will help them continue to thrive and create hundreds of jobs as we unleash the full might of the Texas economy."

The EDA investments announced Friday included a $5 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant for El Paso County to expand Fabens Airport by constructing five new hangars. The project, to be matched with $1.1 million in local funds, is expected to create 200 jobs and retain 150 jobs.

The town of Prosper will also receive a $3 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to make water infrastructure improvements needed to provide service to new businesses, including two new hospitals. The project, to be matched with $6.4 million in local funds, is expected to create 500 jobs.

"It's important the Town of Prosper has the resources needed to support the needs of its growing community and I'm pleased Prosper received support from the CARES Act to meet its water infrastructure needs," Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) said. "I look forward to seeing these dollars thoughtfully and responsibly invested into the community to support local businesses, increase access to healthcare, and create jobs right here in North Texas."

These projects are funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

CARES ActcoronavirusCOVID-19Department of Commerce
