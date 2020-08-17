Toddler Dies in Hot Car in Vidor, TX on Saturday

A 4-year-old boy has died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in Vidor on Saturday.

Texas ranks first in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 140 fatalities since 1991. The last two years have been the worst years in history for child hot car deaths with at least 107 deaths nationwide.

This year, KidsAndCars.org has documented 18 fatalities nationwide.

"We are currently much lower than the average number of hot car deaths for this time of year due to the pandemic, but we are concerned that the numbers will increase as routines continue to shift and families begin going back to work," Amber Rollins, Director of KidsAndCars.org, said. "About 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles."

The Hot Cars Act is a federal bill that would require available, affordable technology to detect the presence of a child inside a vehicle to come as standard equipment on all motor vehicles.

