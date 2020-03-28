Dallasnews.com

Timetable for Dallas-to-Houston Bullet Train Uncertain After Company Lays Off 28 Employees Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has taken a toll on Texas Central’s partner countries, causing delays

The timetable for the highly anticipated bullet train between Dallas and Houston is uncertain after Texas Central — the company building the project — laid off 28 employees Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar said in a news release that the project is facing delays because of the toll inflicted by the pandemic in Italy, Spain and Japan, nations where the company has partners.

“Unfortunately, like many other companies and organizations around the world, we have been forced to make hard decisions in an effort to make the best use of our current funding,” Aguilar said in a prepared statement. “Our core team of experts and planners remain actively engaged and prepared to move this project forward when we have our permits and the financial markets have stabilized.”

