Texas woman makes a gingerbread Buc-ee's starring her coworkers

A Williamson County employee and her husband are taking gingerbread houses to the next level, recreating the Bastrop Buc-ee's with cutouts of her coworkers.

Deanna Vaters, who has worked for the Williamson County Tax Assessors Office for the last six years, worked with her husband Paul to create their snowy Buc-ee's gingerbread "village."

In a video shared on X by Williamson County, Vaters said she and her husband came up with the idea for this year's project and then went to the Buc-ees in Bastrop to take some pictures and get a feel for the layout.

Our gingerbread house takes the cake this National Gingerbread Day! Deanna with the Tax Office really topped herself this year with her Gingerbread @bucees. You can see her creation at the tax office location in Georgetown, 904 S. Main St. pic.twitter.com/4TYiM9mhpx — Williamson County (@wilcotxgov) December 12, 2023

The couple then went to work building their creation out of gingerbread, icing, and candy. To make it more realistic, they added Buc-ees signage, model cars, and photo cutouts of some of her coworkers either getting gas, fixing luggage, walking dogs, or changing tires.

"Every year I would come to take their pictures and I think that the coworkers actually look forward to that because they're always wondering what kind of pose they're going to do for the next year," Vaters said.

Vaters said before she started sharing her gingerbread houses with coworkers at the tax office she would build them and share them at other jobs.

"We love it. My husband and I love it," Vaters said. "We love doing stuff for coworkers. Wherever we work we like to incorporate any kind of Christmas. We enjoy making people happy and people really appreciate it."

Vaters's gingerbread Buc-ee's is now on display at the tax office.