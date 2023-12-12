Williamson County

Texas woman makes a gingerbread Buc-ee's starring her coworkers

Williamson County employee builds a holiday gingerbread "house" featuring her tax office coworkers

By Frank Heinz

Williamson County

A Williamson County employee and her husband are taking gingerbread houses to the next level, recreating the Bastrop Buc-ee's with cutouts of her coworkers.

Deanna Vaters, who has worked for the Williamson County Tax Assessors Office for the last six years, worked with her husband Paul to create their snowy Buc-ee's gingerbread "village."

In a video shared on X by Williamson County, Vaters said she and her husband came up with the idea for this year's project and then went to the Buc-ees in Bastrop to take some pictures and get a feel for the layout.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The couple then went to work building their creation out of gingerbread, icing, and candy. To make it more realistic, they added Buc-ees signage, model cars, and photo cutouts of some of her coworkers either getting gas, fixing luggage, walking dogs, or changing tires.

"Every year I would come to take their pictures and I think that the coworkers actually look forward to that because they're always wondering what kind of pose they're going to do for the next year," Vaters said.

Vaters said before she started sharing her gingerbread houses with coworkers at the tax office she would build them and share them at other jobs.

"We love it. My husband and I love it," Vaters said. "We love doing stuff for coworkers. Wherever we work we like to incorporate any kind of Christmas. We enjoy making people happy and people really appreciate it."

Vaters's gingerbread Buc-ee's is now on display at the tax office.

HOLIDAYS

Christmas Dec 23, 2022

Google Trends Reveals The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Each State

texas Dec 22, 2022

Woman Transforms Her Entire Home Into a Life-Size Gingerbread House for Christmas

holidays Dec 8, 2020

How to Make Gingerbread Houses & Cocoa Bombs

This article tagged under:

Williamson CountyholidaysBuc-ees
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us