With just two days 'til Christmas, the country is baking spirits bright!

That's according to a new Google Trends report released Thursday. According to the data, sugar cookies, gingerbread and peanut butter blossoms are the most popular cookies in America.

People were also interested in cookies from around the world with searches focused on Italian, Mexican, German and Polish Christmas cookies.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Here are the most searched for cookies in each state:

We hope these trends help you end your year on a sweet note 🍪https://t.co/gKnZk7p2xM pic.twitter.com/47yhjj3Auv — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) December 22, 2022

Alabama: Polish Christmas Cookies

Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California: Mini Christmas Cookies

Colorado: Snowball Cookies

Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia: Gingerbread Cookies

Florida: Christmas Butter Cookies

Georgia: Gingerbread Cookies

Hawaii: Ube Christmas Cookies

Idaho: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Illinois: Christmas Bar Cookies

Indiana: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Iowa: Spritz Cookies

Kansas: Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky: Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

Louisiana: Gingerbread Cookies

Maine: Italian Christmas Cookies

Maryland: German Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts: Linzer Cookies

Michigan: Polish Christmas Cookies

Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi: Gingerbread Cookies

Missouri: Red Velvet Cookies

Montana: Gingerbread Cookies

Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Nevada: Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire: Candy Cane Cookies

New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico: Christmas Sugar Cookies

New York: Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina: Moravian Cookies

North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina: Gingerbread Cookies

South Dakota: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Tennessee: Christmas Bar Cookies

Texas: Springerle Cookies

Utah: Candy Cane Cookies

Vermont: Gingerbread Cookies

Virginia: Christmas Bar Cookies

Washington: Christmas Bar Cookies

West Virginia: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Now that you know what kind of cookies to leave out for Santa Claus, you can turn your attention to some of the other holiday treats.

More than three in five consumers or 61% of people have desserts or sweets at the top of their shopping list according to a study conducted by Numerator.

Another study conducted by Zippia used Google Search Trends to find the most popular Christmas desserts across the U.S.

Unsurprisingly, cheesecake is a big one with New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Hawaii all vying for this decadent and creamy dessert.

Peppermint flavors in sweets like candy canes, peppermint bark and peppermint chocolate chip cookies are another crowd-pleaser.

Gingerbread men and gingerbread cake are beloved in 5 states and fruitcake is listed as the favorite dessert of the Carolinas.

Here are our editor's picks for some of the most popular flavors of the holiday season:

Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes From Logan's Candies

Logan's Candies in Ontario, CA has been hand-making candy since 1933.

There are 28 flavors of ribbon candy including blueberry cheesecake, maple bacon, sugarplum, eggnog, clove and others. The candy canes are available in peppermint, cinnamon, cherry and rootbeer.

The candies are made in-house for a nostalgic treat.

Nationwide shipping orders are paused until after Christmas but you can call the store to place an order for the new year.

Gingerbread Cupcake from Sprinkles Cupcakes

Sprinkles Cupcakes has built a reputation for having some of the best cupcakes out there.

For the holidays, they have festive flavors like gingerbread, a spiced ginger cake topped with cream cheese frosting, dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with a tiny gingerbread man.

Their holiday flavors are only available through Dec. 25 but you can pick up a cupcake at a local store or cupcake ATM with locations in D.C., Chicago, NYC, Tampa, Disney Springs and several locations in Texas and all across California.

To celebrate the new year, Sprinkles will offer a decadent rosé and Chambord cupcake.

Their Kir Royale cupcake is made of a sparkling rosé cake with a raspberry Chambord jam core, and cream cheese frosting marbled with raspberry Chambord jam. It will be available for a limited time from Dec. 26 - Jan. 1.

Chocolate Candy Cane Cake from Susie Cakes

Beloved bakery Susie Cakes started shipping their cakes nationwide just this year! So even if you don't live near one of their bakeries in Texas or California, you can enjoy one of their delectable cakes made with classic, simple ingredients.

The chocolate candy cane cake is made up of four rich layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces and finished off with a mint buttercream frosting.

It's only available through Dec. 24 but you can pick up a last-minute order in-store or you can place your order online. It will arrive in a fully recyclable box and you can keep it in the freezer for up to 30 days to extend the flavors of the holiday season for just a little bit longer.

For a new year celebration, try the original, best-selling vanilla cake with colorful sugar confetti and a gold 2023 adorning the top.

Bûche de Noël from Sweetie Pies Bakery

This small bakery in Napa, California has a spectacular take on the classic French tradition of the bûche de Noël or yule log.

This artisan European-inspired cake is a hand-crafted flourless chocolate cake rolled around a rich layer of bittersweet truffle filling and lightly sweetened whipped cream. It's then finished with a rich fudge frosting and decorated with fondant poinsettias, mushrooms, and leaves, sugar holly berries, chocolate shavings, and edible gold dust.

For those who aren't in historic Napa Mill, it's available for nationwide shipping via goldbelly.

Fruit Cake from Claxton Fruit Cake

People always joke about fruit cake being something undesirable that you would want to re-gift.

Maybe they just haven't tried Claxton Fruit Cakes.

The "world's best fruit cake" comes from a small town called Claxton in Georgia. The southern recipe includes as the name suggests, a variety of fruits and nuts in addition to molasses, spices, raisins and imitation rum flavoring.

It's available to order online year-round, though for obvious reasons, it's most popular during the holiday season.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake from Junior's Cheesecake

Perhaps the most famous cheesecake in America, Junior's Original New York Cheesecake offers 7 seasonal flavors including the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake.

Premium white chocolate is blended and swirled with fresh raspberry puree and baked atop a chocolate cookie crust. The entire cake is decorated with a raspberry mirror and finished with a white chocolate mousse border for fresh raspberry and white chocolate in every bite.

Florida customers in search of a Key Lime Christmas will be happy to know a Key Lime Pie cheesecake is also available.