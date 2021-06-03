Texas Woman is 3rd Person Shot in 3 days by Louisiana Police

Louisiana State Police say a city police officer shot and wounded a Texas woman who had pulled a gun on him.

The shooting early Wednesday was the third in as many days by police around Louisiana. The other two were fatal.

Annette Odegar, 54, of Orange, Texas, was taken to a hospital after the shooting in Vinton, about 11.5 miles (18.5 kilometers) northeast of Orange, state police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

It said the Vinton Police Department officer had been sent to investigate an argument between two motorists parked on the shoulder of the Interstate 10 westbound entrance ramp from Louisiana Highway 108.

Odegar got out of her car and pointed a gun at the officer, according to the statement by Trooper First Class Derek Senegal.

"During the confrontation, the officer discharged his weapon striking Odegar," Senegal wrote.

State police, as is standard in shootings by local officers, are investigating the shooting. Vinton police are investigating the motorists' dispute.

Early Tuesday, police in Berwick fatally shot a would-be carjacker, armed with what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a BB pistol, state police said.

Robert Pearce, 37, of New Iberia, was shot while trying to enter a female driver's car, police said. Berwick police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office had been called at 2:30 a.m. about a suspicious person.

Berwick is about 145 miles (235 kilometers) east-southeast of Vinton and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Baton Rouge.

On Monday, state troopers killed a Mississippi man who had crashed his car in north Louisiana after injuring two Mississippi sheriff's deputies.

Michael Jackson, 29, of Vicksburg, was shot as he approached a safety perimeter and tried to draw a handgun after an hourslong standoff with troopers, a news release said.

It said Madison Parish Sheriff's Office deputies had called in state police because Jackson was brandishing a handgun and threatening suicide after the crash north of Talullah, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Vicksburg.

Jackson was fleeing authorities in Warren County, Mississippi, where he had dragged and injured two deputies, the statement said.

Madison Parish is part of a broad area covered by state police Troop F, which has been roiled over the recent release of video obtained by The Associated Press, showing the violent arrest of Ronald Greene, 49. Greene, who was Black, died in custody in Union Parish in 2019 following a chase and crash, and after he was stunned, punched and dragged facedown.