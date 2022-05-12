Texas Woman Faces Drug Charges After Taking 52-Foot Stolen Yacht on Joyride

A Texas woman faces drug possession charges after stealing a 52-foot yacht and taking it on a joyride in Galveston.

According to a report by KPRC-TV, 45-year-old Renee Waguespack took the Jefferson Monticello “Loyalty” yacht for a ride on Monday.

Galveston police told KPRC-TV that they received a call that the yacht had sailed away from where it was docked at 6130 Heards Lane shortly before noon.

The United States Coast Guard and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the stolen boat. It was found roughly an hour later at a pier at 7509 Broadway, police said.

Police told KPRC-TV they found Waguespack on board the yacht along with four grams of a controlled substance that was presumed to be methamphetamine and required further testing.

Waguespack was charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as unlawful use of a motor vehicle, police told KPRC-TV. She is currently being held in the Galveston County Jail.