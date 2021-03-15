Texas Senate Passes Bill to Authorize Reversal of $16 Billion in Charges During Winter Storm

The Senate took less than three hours on Monday to file and completely pass a bill that would allow the state’s top utility regulator to claw back $16 billion in charges for wholesale electricity incurred by market participants during the state’s power outage last month.

“The Senate has acted,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the chamber and has made the issue a top priority this session. “We are asking the governor to join us and I think if he will say he’ll sign this bill, it may help us get this bill through the House.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has made the issue an emergency item this session.

