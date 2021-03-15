ERCOT

Texas Senate Passes Bill to Authorize Reversal of $16 Billion in Charges During Winter Storm

The chamber pulled an unusual parliamentary procedure to file a bill during last week’s bill-filing deadline and then pushed the bill out within the span of less than three hours

By James Barragán, The Dallas Morning News

dan patrick
NBC 5 News

The Senate took less than three hours on Monday to file and completely pass a bill that would allow the state’s top utility regulator to claw back $16 billion in charges for wholesale electricity incurred by market participants during the state’s power outage last month.

“The Senate has acted,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the chamber and has made the issue a top priority this session. “We are asking the governor to join us and I think if he will say he’ll sign this bill, it may help us get this bill through the House.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has made the issue an emergency item this session.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Greg Abbott 40 mins ago

Gov. Abbott Says There's No Plan in Place for ‘Unaccompanied Minor Crisis Created By Biden Administration'

NBC 5 Responds 1 hour ago

Griddy Energy Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

ERCOTwinter stormDan Patrick87th Texas Legislature
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us