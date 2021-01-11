Texas Municipal Police Association Launches New Website to Combat Misinformation

The Texas Municipal Police Association has launched a website designed to be a resource for clear, concise, and cited information about law enforcement in Texas.

According to the Texas Municipal Police Association, the upcoming legislative session will be significant for Texas public safety.

TMPA said legislation has already been filed that considers use of force, putting the Austin Police Department under state control, and police funding and training requirements, among other issues.

The website, TexasPoliceFacts.com, is part of TMPA's broader initiative to serve as the Voice of Texas Law Enforcement, and it is designed to ensure that facts are the foundation for the conversation about law enforcement in Texas, TMPA said.

TMPA said that in order to combat the spread of false or misleading information about peace officers and their work in Texas and across the country, factual information will be important in creating sound policy as the public conversation regarding police reform continues.

TexasPoliceFacts.com will serve not only as a resource to debunk myths and inaccuracies regarding Texas peace officers, but also to share research and resources regarding law enforcement in the state, TMPA said.

"TexasPoliceFacts is an opportunity for TMPA to guide an educated conversation about police reform," Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director for TMPA, said. "Texas peace officers are deeply committed to serving their communities, and we at TMPA want to ensure that when these important conversations are happening, they include facts and research, not just conjecture."

The website will include cited facts covering a wide range of topics, a resource library of research and relevant news, and a glossary of important and often misunderstood law enforcement terms. It is designed to provide easy access to resources and information for legislators, the public, and interested media, TMPA said.

"Improving the professionalism of Texas law enforcement is our core mission," Travis Hammond, TMPA First Vice President and Irving Police Department Sergeant, said. "As such, we are vehemently opposed to knee-jerk legislation based on rhetoric and baseless claims. We will advocate for good, common-sense public policy."