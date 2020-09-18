Taylor Swift

Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Stalking Taylor Swift

Austin man sent more than 40 letters and emails to the star's former label

A Texas man is sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters about pop star Taylor Swift.

A federal judge in Nashville, Tennessee, handed down the sentence Wednesday to Eric Swarbrick from Austin.

The criminal complaint says Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Swift's former record label in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift.

Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them.

The terms of the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release, were agreed on by prosecutors in a plea agreement that Swarbrick entered in 2019.

