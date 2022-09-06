Texas Lottery Adds 4 New ‘Cash Blowout' Scratch Ticket Games

Texas Lottery players have the option to play any of the new Cash Blowout Scratch ticket games.

Starting Tuesday, the four-game family will feature top prizes ranging from $5,000 to $1 million with tickets priced from $1 to $20.

"After wrapping up a 12th consecutive record-breaking year for lottery sales, the Texas Lottery is thrilled to kick off the 2023 fiscal year with the launch of the new Cash Blowout scratch ticket family," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "With more than $303.8 million in total cash prizes up for grabs across the four games, along with the creative printing effects that will make the games stand out at retail, the Texas Lottery expects the Cash Blowout family to be popular among its players, which will generate important revenue for public education in our state over the next year."

The four-game family includes:

$1,000,000 Cash Blowout offers more than $153.6 million in total cash prizes throughout the game, including four $1 million top prizes. The $20 game in the family features 27 chances, including two bonus spots, to win a cash prize.

$500,000 Cash Blowout comes with 25 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket. With more than $98.4 million in total prizes available in the $10 game, there are six top prizes worth $500,000 and nearly 600,000 prizes ranging from $50 to $10,000.

$200,000 Cash Blowout has over $41.5 million in total cash prizes up for grabs in the game. The $5 game features 20 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket, including one of nine top prizes worth $200,000 and one of over 360,000 prizes ranging from $25 to $5,000.

$5,000 Cash Blowout contains more than $10.3 million in total cash prizes throughout the game, including 20 top prizes worth $5,000. The cost to play is only $1.

For more visit, Texas Lottery.