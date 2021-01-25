Texas Legislature

Texas Legislature to Host Virtual Hearing for Public Input on Redistricting

Redistricting is among the top priorities of the 87th session

The Texas Legislature will begin hearing testimony about redistricting on Monday.

Redistricting is among the top priorities of the 87th session, and there is already talk that it could result in a special session during summer 2021.

The U.S. Constitution requires the redrawing of congressional districts every 10 years.

The process will include the results of the census as well as a hearing for public input.

To watch the virtual hearing, visit the Texas Legislature's website.

This article tagged under:

Texas Legislature87th Texas LegislatureRedistricting
