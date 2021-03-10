Texas Legislature

Texas Legislature Introduces 3 Bills Aimed at Protecting Senior Citizens

The announcement comes after the arrest of serial killer Billy Chemirmir

The Texas Legislature has introduced three bills aimed at holding senior residential homes more accountable for crimes within their facilities. 

The announcement comes after the arrest of serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who is charged with at least 18 murders inside senior living facilities in Dallas and Collin Counties. 

Beginning in 2016, Chemirmir allegedly killed nursing home residents and stole their valuables over the course of three years.

One of the bills, announced Wednesday, would establish a voluntary safety certification program for senior living facilities to encourage safe practices and better inform seniors looking for housing.

A second bell aims to ensure that the next-of-kin is notified when the cause-of-death on a death certificate is amended, and a third bill seeks to hold senior living facilities liable for endangering residents through severe negligence. 

A fourth bill would increase enforcement of existing state laws on cash-for-gold shops meant to prevent the fencing of stolen jewelry. 

