San Antonio

No injuries after Central Texas elementary student fires a gun on a school bus

The boy did not threaten anyone and the bus driver confiscated the gun after the incident, police say

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

"Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don't know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis," Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

US Mexico Border 3 hours ago

Texas moves large floating barrier on US-Mexico border closer to American soil

Houston 22 hours ago

Texas Supreme Court denies request to delay new election law despite lawsuit challenging it

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owned the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San AntonioCENTRAL TEXASgun safetyfirearmsGuadalupe County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us