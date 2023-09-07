Texas DPS

Closed again: Texas DPS cancels driver's license appointments statewide Thursday

A system update has caused the Texas Department of Public Safety driver license offices to close on Sept. 6

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices canceled appointments for driver's licenses statewide for a second straight day Thursday.

Since Tuesday, Texans have been turned away at DPS offices due to a systemwide problem with issuing licenses.

According to Texas DPS, an ongoing upgrade system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend is affecting people trying to renew or replace a driver's license, or identification card, obtain a driving record, or verify eligibility.

The problem disrupted offices and online services.

NBC 5 asked DPS if their system had been hacked. A spokesperson said no security issues have been reported.

DPS canceled all appointments for Wednesday, Sept. 6, and appointments from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 7. On Thursday morning, the DPS said they were canceling appointments for the entire day.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

ERCOT 31 mins ago

ERCOT calls for energy conservation Thursday after issuing Emergency Alert day before

Ken Paxton 4 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial

No timeline was given for when the problem would be fixed.

To see the latest updates, check dps.texas.gov.

This article tagged under:

Texas DPS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us