Closed again: Texas DPS cancels driver's license appointments statewide Thursday

The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices canceled appointments for driver's licenses statewide for a second straight day Thursday.
Since Tuesday, Texans have been turned away at DPS offices due to a systemwide problem with issuing licenses.
According to Texas DPS, an ongoing upgrade system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend is affecting people trying to renew or replace a driver's license, or identification card, obtain a driving record, or verify eligibility.
The problem disrupted offices and online services.
NBC 5 asked DPS if their system had been hacked. A spokesperson said no security issues have been reported.
DPS canceled all appointments for Wednesday, Sept. 6, and appointments from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 7. On Thursday morning, the DPS said they were canceling appointments for the entire day.
No timeline was given for when the problem would be fixed.
To see the latest updates, check dps.texas.gov.