Closed again: Texas DPS cancels driver's license appointments statewide Thursday

The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices canceled appointments for driver's licenses statewide for a second straight day Thursday.

Since Tuesday, Texans have been turned away at DPS offices due to a systemwide problem with issuing licenses.

According to Texas DPS, an ongoing upgrade system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend is affecting people trying to renew or replace a driver's license, or identification card, obtain a driving record, or verify eligibility.

The problem disrupted offices and online services.

NBC 5 asked DPS if their system had been hacked. A spokesperson said no security issues have been reported.

DPS canceled all appointments for Wednesday, Sept. 6, and appointments from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 7. On Thursday morning, the DPS said they were canceling appointments for the entire day.

UPDATE: DPS is cancelling driver license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, ALL DAY, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. pic.twitter.com/mfUp6oQbqF — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 7, 2023

No timeline was given for when the problem would be fixed.

To see the latest updates, check dps.texas.gov.