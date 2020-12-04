Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Warns About Revoked Licenses

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has revoked 16 licenses and issued five cease and desist orders since September to individuals who are not authorized to perform certain licensed services in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, these services included air conditioning and refrigeration, barbering, electricians, towing, and massage therapy.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said several of the cases involved individuals whose massage therapist licenses were revoked because they were found to have engaged in or allowed sexual contact with clients or were operating establishments without the required license.

Other cases involved individuals who made false statements about their criminal histories in order to obtain a license, TDLR said.

According to TDLR, people working in professions and industries without the proper license can pose a risk to your health, safety, and wallet. The agency urged consumers not to hire unlicensed service providers.

TDLR said before you hire someone, always check with TDLR first to make sure that person is licensed.

Some individuals or businesses whose licenses were revoked may be able to reapply for a license after one year, while others are permanently banned from reapplying for or holding a license in Texas, TDLR said.

TDLR said the types of violations that would cause TDLR to issue a cease-and-desist order, a permanent injunction, or revoke a license include engaging in fraudulent activity, being convicted of a criminal offense that directly relates to the duties and responsibilities of the licensed occupation, performing services without having the appropriate license, or making false statements to obtain a license.

The individuals or businesses in the cities listed below are not authorized to perform, or offer to perform, licensed services in Texas, TDLR said.

Licenses Revoked Since September 2020

Austin Massage Therapist Manuel M. Prosser

Austin Tow Operator Aaron Lopez

El Paso Barbering Edgar Ontiveros

El Paso Barbering Ricardo Sobranes

El Paso Massage Therapist Changhong Du

Flushing NY Massage Therapist Meihua Lu

Fort Worth Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Aaron M. Scott

Fort Worth Combative Sports Bryann Perez-Nevarez

Fort Worth Massage Therapist Xingjuan Nie

Grapevine Massage Therapist Nicholas W. Lugo

Houston Electricians Billy R. Haynes

Irving Massage Therapist Marisela Roach

McKinney Massage Therapist/Massage Establishment Shu Xia Zhang Bond

Port Lavaca Massage Therapist Timothy J. Flores

Prosper Massage Therapist Xiaodan Lu

Refugio Tow Operator Joshua Clark

Cease-and-Desist Orders Since September 2020

Houston Massage Therapist Kathy T. Pham

Houston Massage Therapist John Trong Hoang

Houston Massage Establishment Top Happy Massage

Laredo Barbering Jose Alfredo De Anda

Webster Massage Therapist Popu Liu

To see all violations for the previous three years, including license revocations, suspensions, and fines, search TDLR's Administrative Orders database.

To report unlicensed activity or file a complaint, please visit https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/complaints/.