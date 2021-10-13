Lubbock

Texas Couple Finds Pet Chihuahua Hiding Inside Luggage

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Texas couple heading to Las Vegas for vacation had a surprise stowaway in their luggage: their pet chihuahua.

When Jared and Kristi Owens went to check-in for their Southwest flight out of the Lubbock airport, they discovered that their dog, Icky, was not ready to be left behind.

The couple learned that their bag was overweight, and as they prepared to move things around in their luggage, Icky made her big reveal.

The Owens said that in their rush to pack, they did not realize that the chihuahua had made herself comfortable in their suitcase.

According to the couple, the Southwest employee who found Icky offered to watch her so that they could catch their flight.

Luckily, the couple had family nearby who took the pup home.

The Owens said from now on they will double-check their luggage or find Icky before leaving town.

