Texas Capitol Stays Quiet Despite Fears of Weekend Violence

Only a few armed protesters showed up at the Texas Capitol this weekend, and those who did seemed more interested in supporting gun rights than in challenging the presidential election.

Dozens of state troopers fanned out on the Capitol grounds, which remain closed until Wednesday.

The FBI had warned that violent groups were planning action at state capitols across the country, and the Texas Department of Public Safety announced late Friday that Capitol would close to the public because of threats.

But in Austin, the mix of protesters and curiosity seekers said they came in peace.

NBC 5 News

"If you want to get violent, if you want to be a rabble-rouser, we're here to make sure you don't get nowhere with that,” said Daniel Hunter of Waco.

Ben Hawk of Fort Worth said his group of gun rights activists planned many weeks ago to rally at the Capitol on Sunday.

They’re concerned some bills in the legislature would restrict the right to carry guns.

"That's all we came down here to do today was gather, discuss, network and hang out. And it got blown twisted completely out of proportion,” Hawk said. “I really don’t care who the president is.”

The Texas Capitol remained calm Saturday with a massive police presence, but none of the violent protests that were feared.

Stephen Hunt of Abilene also came to support gun rights.

He said he opposes racism, violence and is worried about the growing division in the United States.

"I have seen what violence is like in third-world countries,” Hunt said. “And the last thing we want here in the U.S. is to become a failed state."

Police kept close watch, but there was no trouble.

By mid-afternoon, the armed protesters were gone and the sidewalk in front of the Capitol was replaced by scenes of parents walking children in strollers.

Troopers remained outside the Capitol but largely pulled back from their posts close to the front gate.