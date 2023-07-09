An Amarillo couple has raised nearly $40,000 for a boy who knocked on their door looking for some friends in a heartbreaking moment caught on a doorbell camera.

Shayden Walker, a boy wearing a Jaws T-shirt, asked the couple if they knew any kids ages 11 or 12 because "he needs friends really bad." The heartbreaking video has now garnered over 65 million views.

In the camera footage posted online Wednesday, Ray could be heard asking the boy "What's up man?" as Walker approached his door.

The boy replied saying "Hi. I just wanted to see if you knew any kids around like, 11 or 12, maybe, because I need some friends. Like, really bad."

Ray tried directing Walker to a house down the road, where he said he knew two children lived but Walker replied saying, "Well, um, they’re not my friends anymore because they’re bullies to me."

He then asked Ray if he had any children and he responded by saying he does, but his daughter is only two years old.

"Oh, OK that's great," Walker said. "I love two-year-olds to be honest, they're just the most cutest things I have ever known," revealing to Ray that he enjoyed playing with his younger sister when she was two.

Before the young boy left the doorstep, Ray promised to say "hi" whenever he sees him in town.

The couple posted another video showing that Walker had come by the house 30 minutes prior, but he shied away. In this video, they revealed that they decided to start a GoFundMe to get him a gaming set, school clothes and amusement park tickets.

The original goal of the GoFundMe was $7,000 but the donations exceeded expectations at $37,257.

"Thank you all for your generosity and kindness! We expected to see support from this community but we're shocked and amazed by how everyone's shown up for Shayden," the couple posted on the GoFundMe. "We decided to turn off donations while we coordinate with his family, but all funds will stay in the GoFundMe account until then. We'll keep you updated along the way. Thank you! #kindnessmatters"