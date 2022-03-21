Texas appeals court again halts child abuse investigations into parents of transgender youth

A Texas appeals court has again temporarily blocked the state from investigating parents solely for providing gender-affirming care to their transgender children.

The Third Court of Appeals in Austin reinstated an injunction against the state’s child abuse investigations late Monday. A district court judge first issued the injunction on March 11, but the state said it could continue its probes nonetheless because it immediately appealed.

The appeals court sided with the plaintiffs, including a state employee with a transgender daughter, in exercising its discretion to put the investigations back on hold. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, however, will likely continue to fight the injunction.

