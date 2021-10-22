Texas AG Ken Paxton Tells El Paso Crowd an ‘Overthrow' Put Joe Biden in White House

Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general who as chair of “Lawyers for Trump” tried to overturn Joe Biden’s election in court, said Thursday that he not only still believes Trump won but that Biden’s presidency amounts to an “overthrow.”

He made the comment in El Paso, during a visit to announce a lawsuit to force Biden to resume construction of the border wall Trump started.

A woman in the crowd asked Paxton how many Republican governors “are willing to stand up and proclaim that Trump did win the 2020 election? We have evidence.”

“We’re sick of the overthrow,” she said. “This has been an overthrow, and we expect actually all of you to stand up and proclaim this. With 50 Republican senators, well at least maybe 40 of them, it’s time to do that, take the bull by the horn. We won, we know that. This is an overthrow.”

“So, let me just say that I agree with you,” Paxton responded.

