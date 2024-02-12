lakewood church

TABC identifies agent credited with ‘neutralizing the threat' at Lakewood Church

Agent placed on paid leave, pending internal investigation, which is standard procedure following a shooting

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC News

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says an off-duty agent was one of the officers who responded to the shooting at Houston's Lakewood Church on Sunday afternoon, "neutralizing the threat."

The TABC said Agent Adrian Herrera was working off-duty as a security officer when gunfire erupted inside the lobby at about 2 p.m. The TABC said "Herrera and another officer responded by engaging the shooter and neutralizing the threat," the TABC said.

According to TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham, TABC agents are trained to respond to emergencies as part of their duties, and as Texas peace officers, they are committed to protecting lives.

“While we are still gathering the facts on what took place at Lakewood Church, I can say that I’m extremely proud of the quick response of our agent as well as the other law enforcement agents on the scene,” TABC Chairman Kevin Lilly said. “These officers likely prevented a much greater tragedy through their brave actions.”

Several investigations into the shooting are ongoing, including with officials from the TABC’s Law Enforcement Department and the agency’s Office of Inspector General.

The TABC said, per agency policy, Herrera has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal TABC investigation into the shooting.

Herrera has been employed by the TABC for approximately five years.

