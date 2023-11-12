Suspect at large after shooting at Houston flea market leaves 5 injured

Police are actively searching for a gunman after a shooting at a flea market in Houston's Pearland area left five people hospitalized Sunday evening.

According to the Pearland Police Department, officers received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

When authorities arrived at Cole's Flea Market, they found three adults and two children suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, and there is no word on their condition.

On Sunday, 11/12 at 5:34 P.M., Pearland PD dispatched to Cole’s Flea Market at 1014 North Main, in reference to shots fired. Five victims were discovered and transported to nearby hospitals. Suspect is still at large. Active investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ILT6AaWoET — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) November 13, 2023

Pearland PD said it believes the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two people. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.