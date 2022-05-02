State Seeks Accountability Measures for Texas Teachers of Tomorrow

Texas’ largest teacher program is facing harsher accountability measures after a state oversight board rejected an agreement aimed at easing the company into state compliance.

Texas Teachers of Tomorrow is still at risk of probation, but members of the State Board for Educator Certification indicated they were not interested in shutting the company down at this time.

Instead, SBEC members want more transparency and checks on how the company is improving.

The state board met Friday morning after the for-profit company repeatedly failed to meet state standards set up to ensure future educators receive high-quality training.