A fire in the garage of a Houston home was likely caused by spent fireworks Sunday night, the Northwest Fire Department said.

At around midnight, firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Harris County. According to Northwest Fire district chief Mike Jochims, the residents' spent fireworks, still smoldering and hot, likely caught fire in the garage.

Firefighters got the fire under control before it spread into the home, Jochims said, and a woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

"The safest thing to do (with spent fireworks) is to put them in a bucket of water and leave them at least overnight," Jochims said. "Then, the next day, dispense them."

Jochims said a fire marshal was investigating the fire.