Southwest jet cancels takeoff, returns to Lubbock terminal after engine fire

Federal officials are investigating a reported engine fire that forced a Southwest Airlines plane to cancel takeoff and return to the gate at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Thursday.

Southwest said Friday that pilots "received an indication of a possible engine issue," and the Boeing 737 taxied back to the terminal at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The Lubbock fire department said online that it confirmed there was a fire in one of the two engines that needed to be extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident.

The flight was headed to Las Vegas with 154 passengers and a crew of six on board, Southwest said. The airline flew in a replacement plane from Dallas to complete the trip later Thursday night.

Donnie Rundell, a passenger on the flight, told KLBK-TV the pilots they were escorted back to the terminal by a fire truck and that the crew "did the best they could and they took care of us."

"We were speeding up to take off and I thought we'd blown a tire on the plane. I mean it was pretty loud. But like I said, the pilots hit the breaks and everything stopped and everything was good," Rundell said.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800, an older model than the 737 Max. The engines are made by CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and France's Safran S.A.