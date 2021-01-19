Texas Lottery Nets More Than $215 Million in Sales Last Week, Sets All-Time Record

The Texas Lottery netted more than $215 million in sales across its entire portfolio for the week ending on Jan. 16, setting a new all-time record.

According to the Texas Lottery, the dueling Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, along with increased scratch ticket sales, caused the Texas Lottery to attain more total sales in a single week than ever before in lottery history.

From Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, weekly sales totaled $215,331,576, surpassing the former record amount of $213,962,991 that was attained exactly five years earlier for the week ending Jan. 16, 2016, the Texas Lottery said.

Last week's historic sales figure marked an increase of $88,090,935, or 69.2%, from the same period last fiscal year.

"Just one week after celebrating a new record week of scratch ticket sales, we are thrilled to announce yet another record-breaking accomplishment, this time for sales across our entire game portfolio," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said. "Week after week, the Texas Lottery continues to outpace our annual records for both lottery sales and revenue contributions to public education and veterans in Texas. I could not be prouder of the hard work and contributions by our staff, vendors and retailers in achieving this success."

Draw sales for the week ending Jan. 16 totaled $87,788,743, a 266.8% increase over the same week last year, the Texas Lottery said.

Mega Millions sales in Texas accounted for $34,387,900 during the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, an 80.8% increase over the week ending Jan. 9. Statewide Powerball sales accounted for $28,049,666, a 63.5% increase over the week prior.

According to the Texas Lottery, the week after achieving the new scratch ticket sales record, sales for scratch tickets remained strong with $127,542,833 for the week, making it the third best week in Texas Lottery history.

Through the first 20 weeks of the 2021 fiscal year, the Texas Lottery has already generated more than $2.2 billion in scratch ticket sales and remains in position to break its previous annual scratch ticket sales record of $5.556 billion that was achieved in Fiscal Year 2020.

The Texas Lottery set a new record with $6.704 billion in total sales during the last fiscal year, which resulted in a record total contribution of $1.684 billion for public education and veterans' services in Texas.

The Texas Lottery has generated more than $1 billion in revenue for the state in each of the last 17 consecutive fiscal years, the Texas Lottery said.