Sea Turtle in Florida Flies to Texas Conservation Facility

A sea turtle in Florida has taken flight to Texas.
Matthew, a female loggerhead sea turtle was named before rescuers found out she was a girl.
Matthew was rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based turtle hospital.
She was then flown by a private plane Sunday to permanently reside at a conservation facility on South Padre Island, Texas.
The nearly five-hour flight was a collaboration with Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit group that provides transport for endangered species.
The turtle hospital in the Florida Keys has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and returning turtles to the wild for over 30 years.