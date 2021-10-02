Sea Turtle in Florida Flies to Texas Conservation Facility

A sea turtle in Florida has taken flight to Texas.

Matthew, a female loggerhead sea turtle was named before rescuers found out she was a girl.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Matthew was rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based turtle hospital.

She was then flown by a private plane Sunday to permanently reside at a conservation facility on South Padre Island, Texas.

The nearly five-hour flight was a collaboration with Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit group that provides transport for endangered species.

The turtle hospital in the Florida Keys has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and returning turtles to the wild for over 30 years.