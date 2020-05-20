Mail-in Voting

Ruling That Would Expand Texas Mail-in Voting Put on Hold

A federal appeals court has quickly put on a hold a ruling that would pave the way in Texas for a dramatic expansion of mail-in voting due to fears of the coronavirus

By The Associated Press

Voting ballot by mail: Absentee voting by mail with candidates and measures
Getty Images

A federal appeals court Wednesday quickly put on a hold a ruling that paved the way in Texas for a dramatic expansion of mail-in voting due to fears of the coronavirus.

The move by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans came less than 24 hours after a federal judge in San Antonio ruled that Texas must give all 16 million registered voters in the state the option of voting by mail during the pandemic.

A three-judge panel stopped that decision from taking effect for now while the case is reviewed.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

TDCJ Reports Jump in Inmate COVID-19 Cases as Testing Expands; 32K Tests Pending

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Padre Island National Seashore Cancels Public Turtle Releases Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cheered the decision, saying that allowing everyone to vote by mail "would only lead to greater fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters."

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery said in his ruling Tuesday that there was scant evidence to support those claims, and states that already allow all-mail votes have not reported significant fraud.

Voting by mail in Texas is generally limited to those 65 or older or those with a "sickness or physical condition" that prevents voting in person. Paxton has asserted that fear of getting the virus doesn't qualify as a disability under the law.

The fight in Texas is one of several nationwide over expanding access to mail-in ballots amid the pandemic. Primary runoff elections in Texas are set for July 14.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mail-in Votingcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us