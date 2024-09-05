Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is joining Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan's team as a senior advisor.

According to a statement from Phelan's office, Perry, 74, will join the speaker's team as a volunteer and will advise him until the start of the 89th Texas Legislature begins their session on Jan. 14, 2025.

“Governor Perry’s legacy of service to Texas is unparalleled, and I am honored to have him join our team as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session,” said Phelan. “From his time as Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Agriculture Commissioner and State Representative, he understands every facet of the legislative process, and that will be a tremendous asset as we work to strengthen our state's economy, improve education and ensure every member’s voice is heard in the Texas House this session. I’m incredibly grateful for Governor Perry’s willingness to support my office in these efforts—our team stands ready for another impactful session that delivers on conservative priorities and effective leadership for the people of Texas.”

Phelan has been criticized by conservatives for supporting the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and for not advancing other conservative proposals during the last session. The Texas Speaker recently announced his priorities for the next session, including economic growth and job creation.

As governor, Phelan's office said Perry "made Texas a national leader in job creation and economic development … and his insights will be invaluable while developing policy proposals on these fronts."

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to support Speaker Phelan and the Texas House at such a pivotal time in our state’s history,” said Governor Perry. “The Texas House is not only where I began my career in public service, it’s a bedrock of balanced governance in our state—giving every voice, from the most rural to the most urban, a chance to be heard. I look forward to working with the Speaker, his team and all House members to strengthen the institution and build on its proud legacy of leadership, innovation and conservative results. Together, we will keep Texas on the path of success for future generations.”

Perry served in the Texas House for six years before serving as Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Lieutenant Governor, and eventually the Lone Star State's 47th governor. After leaving state office in 2015, Perry launched an unsuccessful bid for president in 2016 and was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Energy Department.