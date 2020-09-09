Corpus Christi

Repair to Well Off Texas Coast Taking Longer Than Expected

Officials say repairs to a natural gas well off the Texas coast that started leaking last week will take longer than expected

By Associated Press

Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel
U.S. Coast Guard via AP

Repairs to a natural gas well off the Texas coast that started leaking last week will take longer than expected, officials said.

The well, located on a platform about 3 miles offshore from Padre Island's Bob Hall Pier, was expected to have been repaired by early this week. But the City of Corpus Christi said in a Tuesday evening news release that the company handling the repairs needs additional equipment to replace a leaking valve.

The city said additional elements of the wellhead also need to be repaired before the replacement can be completed.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

interstate 75 16 mins ago

Officials: Texas Fugitive's Stolen Trailer Had Explosives Inside

hurricane laura 28 mins ago

Hurricane Hit Oil Storage Site, But No Shortages Expected

On Sept. 1, the unmanned well owned by Houston-based Magellan E&P Holdings Inc. began spewing a plume of natural gas, condensate and water, in addition to emitting a sound like a jet engine. By the next day, the plume had diminished to about 5% of its original size.

The city said a failed seal on the wellhead caused the release.

The city says air quality monitoring will continue but that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has said the air quality and beach remain safe.

Last month, four people were killed when a dredging vessel in the Port of Corpus Christi hit a submerged propane pipeline, causing an explosion.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Corpus Christioil and gasexplosiongas wells
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us