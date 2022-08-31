Raising Age From 18 to 21 to Buy AR-15s Would Be Unconstitutional, Gov. Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that a Texas law raising the age to buy assault-style weapons would be unconstitutional.

“There have been three court rulings since May that have made it clear that it is unconstitutional to ban someone between the ages of 18 and 21 from being able to buy [AR-15s],” Abbott said.

One of those decisions came last week, when a federal court judge in Fort Worth struck down a Texas law that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns, on the grounds that the Second Amendment doesn’t specify an age.

Gun control advocates have been urging Abbott to take action to curb mass shootings since a gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Since that May 24 shooting, Abbott has not embraced major gun control measures, even though polls show most Texans want such action.

Results from a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll, which surveyed 1,384 registered voters across the state Aug. 1-7, indicate that 75% of Texans would support raising the minimum age to buy an assault-style rifle to 21.

