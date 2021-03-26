San Antonio

Police Say Officer Fatally Shot Armed Man Threatening Family

Police in San Antonio say a man who was threatening his estranged common-law wife and three children was fatally shot by an officer

Metro

A man who was threatening his estranged common-law wife and three children in San Antonio was fatally shot by an officer early Friday, according to Police Chief William McManus.

Officers called to a domestic disturbance about 1:30 a.m. found the man armed with a knife trying to force his way into the home, McManus said. A shot from a stun gun had no effect on the man, who then broke through the door into the home, according to the chief, and officers followed him inside.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A second shot from a stun gun failed to stop the man, according to McManus.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

covid-19 vaccine 24 mins ago

Decrease Seen in Texans Showing Up for COVID-19 Vaccine

voting 28 mins ago

Health Concerns Block Some Texans From Testifying on Voting

"At that point, the officers felt compelled to use deadly force," firing two shots, killing the man, McManus said. "I don't want to say exactly what happened because I haven't seen the body cam" video of the shooting.

There were no other injuries and the officer who opened fire is on paid leave, McManus said.

McManus said the children are aged 17, 13 and 7 and it is believed the man is the father of only the 7-year-old.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Antoniopolice officershootingofficer-involved shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us