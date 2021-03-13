San Antonio

Police Say Man Fatally Shot Inside San Antonio IHOP

Police in San Antonio says a man was fatally shot during an argument inside a restaurant

By The Associated Press

Police in San Antonio say a man was fatally shot early Saturday during an argument inside a restaurant on the city's west side.

The 44-year-old victim was dining at an IHOP restaurant with two women about 2:15 a.m. when they began arguing with a male and two females at a nearby table, according to a statement from police.

One person at the second table pulled out a gun during the argument and fired several times, striking the 44-year-old man, who died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

The man's name has not been released and no arrests have been announced.

Police said the three suspects have not been identified and that they left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

