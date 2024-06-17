Police mental health program expands statewide

Monday, the Blue Chip Program, which is meant to provide no-cost mental health resources for law enforcement officers, will expand statewide across Texas.

North Texas police chiefs and leaders say programs like this can literally save lives.

According to leaders with the Blue Chip Program, Texas had the highest number of law enforcement suicides in the nation in 2022. There were 16 officer lives lost.

They say many officers hesitate to get help even in the aftermath of traumatic incidents.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The program is modeled after another similar program with the Arlington Police Department and was introduced to support police officers across North Texas in response to the mass shooting at the Allen outlets in 2023.

Leaders with the Blue Chip Program say this will make Texas the only state in the nation to offer both a statewide law enforcement peer support network and a program with anonymous and free mental health services.