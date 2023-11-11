Israel-Hamas War

Police investigate vandalism at US Rep. Monica De La Cruz's Texas office over Israel-Hamas war

By The Associated Press

AP

Texas police said Thursday they are investigating messages spray-painted on U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz's office that condemn the Republican's support for Israel in the war with Hamas.

De La Cruz is a first-term congresswoman whose district is on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Spokesperson Ryan Saylor said the district office was vandalized twice this week with messages that included “Monica murders" and “Israel kills Jews too."

The majority of both parties have historically stood firmly on the side of Israel, although divisions have emerged in the Democratic Party about the U.S. response to the war.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In a statement, De La Cruz said the vandalism would not silence her support for Israel.

The McAllen Police Department said it was made aware of the vandalism on Tuesday and that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarTexas-Mexico Bordermcallen
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us