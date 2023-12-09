Lubbock

Police in Lubbock fatally shot a man who officers say charged them with knives

By The Associated Press

Police Generic Police Lights Camden
NBC10

Officers investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a man who they said ran at them with knives in West Texas, police said Saturday.

Manuel Guillen, 34, died at a hospital following the shooting in Lubbock Friday night, police spokesperson Amber Edwards said.

Edwards said the officers were responding to a report that Guillen had assaulted and threatened his mother at a home on the city's north side. The mother escaped the home before the officers arrived.

A police sergeant who arrived at the scene told the officers to leave because Guillen was in the home alone and no longer a threat to his family, Edwards said. They were about to depart when Guillen crawled out of a window carrying two knives, she said. Officers commanded him to stop but opened fire when he kept heading in their direction.

“He continued to charge at the officers and they employed deadly force," Edwards said.

It was not clear why the officers did not try to arrest Guillen for the alleged assault on his mother.

The shooting is under investigation, Edwards said.

It was not known whether Guillen was struck by gunfire from both officers, she said.

The names of the officers involved have not been released. Edwards said the two officers who opened fire have been placed on leave.

