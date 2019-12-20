AUSTIN

Planned Austin Tower is One of the Tallest in the Works for Texas

Construction would start late next year

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Ryan Cos.' planned Austin tower would be 60 floors.
Ryan Cos.

Ryan Cos.’ planned Austin tower would be 60 floors.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Minnesota developer that’s planning one of Uptown Dallas’ biggest real estate projects has an even bigger deal in Austin.

Ryan Cos., architect Page Southerland Page and banking firm BBVA USA plan to build a 60-story downtown Austin skyscraper that will have both office and residential space.

The new tower, which will be the second-highest in Austin and one of the tallest planned in Texas, will have 363 residential units and 120,000 square feet of office space, parking and retail.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Flower Mound 13 mins ago

114-Year-Old Home Being Moved to Grapevine to Make Way for Project

Irving 39 mins ago

#SomethingGood: Mom Donates Toys to Irving Hospital in Honor of Military Son

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright DFW-MorningNews

This article tagged under:

AUSTINThe Dallas Morning Newsarchitectureryan cos
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us