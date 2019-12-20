Planned Austin Tower is One of the Tallest in the Works for Texas

A Minnesota developer that’s planning one of Uptown Dallas’ biggest real estate projects has an even bigger deal in Austin.

Ryan Cos., architect Page Southerland Page and banking firm BBVA USA plan to build a 60-story downtown Austin skyscraper that will have both office and residential space.

The new tower, which will be the second-highest in Austin and one of the tallest planned in Texas, will have 363 residential units and 120,000 square feet of office space, parking and retail.

