San Antonio

Partial Skeletal Remains Found Near Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio

By The Associated Press

Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

Partial human skeletal remains have been found near Salado Creek at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Air Force officials said.

The remains were first seen Sunday evening in the northeast part of the post. Air Force Office of Special Investigations did not disclose details on the body, including gender, personal effects or if the person had died recently, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

"It's too premature at this time, and they were partial remains," said Maj. Kim Bender, a JBSA spokeswoman.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Texas Adds 27K COVID-19 Cases Tuesday; Hospitalizations Hit Record High

hs football Dec 28

Class 1A-D2 Six-Man State Championship Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Air Force officials said they are working with San Antonio-area police agencies.

Currently no one is missing from any of the services at the joint base.

It is unclear how a body would show up on Fort Sam's grounds. The post, like the other two joint bases in the area -- Randolph and Lackland -- is gated and closed to the public.

There's been no word from local law enforcement about whether the body may be connected with a Bexar County missing persons case.

This article tagged under:

San Antonio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us