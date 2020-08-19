Hurricane Hanna

Padre Island National Seashore to Reopen After Hanna Repairs

By The Associated Press

Flickr/AlexKaris

Padre Island National Seashore will reopen Thursday to the public as repairs continue on damage from last month's Hurricane Hanna, officials said Wednesday.

Most parts of the national park will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from park rangers. The public will have access to the North and South beaches, the Bird Island Basin day-use area and boat ramp, as well as Malaquite beach.

Developed campgrounds at Malaquite and Bird Island Basin are still closed, but primitive camping will be allowed on North and South beaches. Overnight parking will resume at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp, but the dock there is being rebuilt and will remain closed.

Also, a large amount of lightweight plastic debris remains on the beach after being washed up by the storm surge and repair and cleanup work is ongoing, the rangers said.

