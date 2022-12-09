Texas DSHS

Oysters Harvested From Galveston Bay Recalled After Reports of Illness

The state health department says oysters subject to recall were harvested from the TX 1 area

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

The Texas Department of State Health Services says all oysters harvested from a part of the Galveston Bay area between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7 are being recalled.

The Texas DSHS said all oysters harvested in the TX 1 shellfish area have been linked to gastrointestinal illnesses in people leading to fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, chills and headaches.

While people have reported illnesses related to the oysters, no hospitalizations have been reported, the DSHS said.

The state health department closed the TX 1 area on Thursday and will test the water in the area to determine when it is safe to reopen the area to harvesting.

Any oysters, in the shell or shucked, shown to have been harvested in the TX 1 area between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7 should be discarded.

No other species of seafood is believed to be impacted.

MAP OF SHELLFISH HARVESTING AREAS IN GALVESTON BAY

