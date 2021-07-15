levelland

One Officer Killed, 3 Wounded in Standoff With Gunman Near Lubbock

By Associated Press

One officer was killed and three others were wounded Thursday after a police standoff in a small West Texas town erupted in gunfire.

The incident involved a man barricaded in a house shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock. Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital and one officer went to a Levelland hospital, which placed itself on lockdown.

One of the officers taken to Lubbock, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office tactical unit, died at the Lubbock hospital, according to a statement from the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. Two other deputies, one from Lubbock County and one from Hockley County, were in critical condition, the association said. A Levelland police officer also was wounded.

Media outlets at the scene reported gunfire could still be heard as of 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

