Houston

Officer Hurt, Man Killed After Shooting in Harris County

Authorities say a deputy constable was shot and wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call

By Associated Press

police lights
NBC10

A deputy constable was shot and wounded and a man was killed after gunfire broke out when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday in the Houston area, authorities said.

The deputy constable was with his partner when they responded to the call at an apartment complex, where they spoke with a man who later pulled out a handgun and shot the constable in the stomach, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The two deputies returned fire, and the man was later found dead of a gunshot wound in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff's Office senior deputy Thomas Gilliland said. Investigators believe one of the deputies fatally shot the man, he said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 10 mins ago

Texas Passes 10,000 Confirmed New Virus Cases in Single Day

Amber Alert 1 hour ago

Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old East Texas Girl

The injured officer underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, Gilliland said.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died, but Gilliland said he had a history of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HoustonHarris County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us